Several area wrestlers have qualified for the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials State Meet this weekend in Springfield.

The Class 3A sectional at Milliken University in Decatur saw five Tigers - Drew Gvillo at 170, Dylan Gvillo at 132, Drew Landau at 145, Evan Holderer at 195 and Connor Surtin at 126 - qualify for state. Drew Gvillo defeated Alton's Lawson Bruce in the 170 final, but both qualified for the state meet. Dylan Gvillo won the 132 title, while Landau came in third in his division, Surtin also finished third and Holderer came in fourth in his class.

Damien Jones will follow teammate Bruce to state after winning the 182-pound championship as the only Redbird wrestlers to qualify.

The Tigers finished second in the sectional to Lockport, with the Porters scoring 163 points to Edwardsville's 99. Alton came in 12th with 55.5 points.

Civic Memorial had a big day at the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Class 2A sectional meet at Mahomet-Seymour High School, sending eight wrestlers to the state meet this weekend, while in Class 3A, Edwardsville will have five wrestlers in the meet, with Alton sending two, and East Alton-Wood River will have three wrestlers in the state Meet in Class 1A, with Metro-East Lutheran qualifying two in the sectional meets held this past Saturday.

The IWCOA is sponsoring the state tournament series this year after the IHSA decided to cancel its state tournament this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The state tournaments in all three classes are scheduled for Thursday-Saturday at Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield.

In the Class 1A sectional at Lawrenceville, the Oilers will send Aaron Niemeier at 113 pounds. Jason Shaw at 126 pounds and Noah Mason at 138 pounds. Niemeier came in second in his weight class, Shaw goes in as the sectional champion and Mason finished fourth, with the top four wrestlers in each class advancing to state. The Knights saw Chad Grey go through as the fourth-place finisher at 160, while Elijah Schlessinger came in fourth at 132 to qualify.

Vandalia won the meet with 151.5 points, with the Oilers coming in eighth with 64 points.

In Class 2A, the Eagles will send the area's biggest contingent with six wrestlers. Colton Carlisle won the 182-pound division, while Abe Wojokiewicz took the crown at 160, Vinny Zerban was the winner at 152. Caleb Tyus won the 138-pound division, while his twin brother Caine took the championship at 145 and Bryce Griffin won at 126 pounds. Two other CM wrestlers - Ben Skaggs at 132 and Briley Christeson at 170 - came in third in their classes to move on.

The state meet will be held in all three classes, starting Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in Springfield.

