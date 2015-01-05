Roxana broke out to a strong first quarter start, but Civic Memorial rallied to top the Lady Shells 62-28 at Civic Memorial.

The Lady Shells led 14-11 at the end of the first quarter, but the Lady Eagles were ahead 23-16 at the half, then they pulled away for the victory.

Allie Troeckler had 23 points to lead Civic Memorial.

"Roxana was out there hustling and trapping and outhustled us in the first quarter," Civic Memorial coach Jonathan Denney said. "We were not playing with enthusiasm and missing shots. Everything picked up in the second half and the energy was what we needed in order to be successful."

Katelyn Turbyfill had 11 points for the Lady Eagles. Freshmen Alaira Tyus had eight points and Kaylee Eaton had seven points.

"The potential is there, we just have to play for 32 minutes," Denney said. "The girls have great basketball skills and ability. If our defense can catch up with our offense, we will be OK. We have no seniors on our roster. Our junior varsity team is undefeated this year. The ceiling for us very high; we have to keep them motivated."

Civic Memorial improves to 12-4 with the win.

