CIVIC MEMORIAL 6, ALTON 5: CM rallied from a 5-1 deficit in the top of the sixth to score three times in the home half of the sixth, then scored twice in the seventh to pull out a win over Alton at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Ian Heflin had two hits for the Eagles, while Braden Arview, Nick Brousseau, Spenser Moore, Brendon Smith, Andrew Wieneke and Nick Williams all drove in runs.

Jackson Brooks, Lawson Bruce and Owen Durham all had hits for the Redbirds, while Quentin Renfrow and Preston Schepers drove in runs.

Arview struck out six on the mound for CM, while Ben Bernaix fanned three for Alton.

The Eagles are now 12-9, while the Redbirds go to 10-11.