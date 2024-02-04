BETHALTO - Civic Memorial placed 11 of its wrestlers on to the IHSA Class 2A sectional, with Triad placing five through to the sectional, Highland advanced four, and Jersey failed to advance any of its wrestlers, as the Eagles finished second at its own regional Saturday at the CM gym.

East St. Louis enjoyed a successful day at the Marion regional, advancing four to next week's sectional at Mahomet-Seymour, finishing seventh as a team.

Chatham Glenwood took the team title at CM, scoring 232 points to advance to the Taylorville team sectional, while the Eagles were second with 209 points, the Knights came in third at 144.5 points, Jacksonville was fourth with 113.5 points, Rochester finished fifth with 107 points, the Bulldogs with sixth at 97.5 points, the Panthers placed seventh with 25 points, and Taylorville was eighth with 17 points.

At the Marion regional, Mt. Vernon won the team title with 156 points, with the host Wildcats coming in second at 144 points, Waterloo was third with 135 points, Mascoutah came in fourth with 128.5 points, in fifth place was Carbondale at 110 points, sixth place went to Cahokia with 89 points, East Side finished seventh with 76 points, and Centralia came in eighth with 46.5 points.

Brody Johnson was eliminated for CM at 106 pounds, losing his final match to Pierce Bultmann of Rochester by fall at 3:14, but Avery Jaime won the 113-pound class, taking the final over Shane Seip of Triad by fall at 2:55. Bradley Ruckman finished second at 120 pounds. losing the final to Drew Davis of Glenwood 8-3, and Caleb Scott was second at 126 pounds, losing by injury default to Colby Crouch of the Knights.

Josh Harkey finished third at 132 pounds to advance, winning his final bout by pinning Nick Mrozowski of Rochester at 3:36, with Nathen Herrin coming in second at 145 pounds, falling in the final to Anny Williams of the Titans 4-3. At 150 pounds, Anthony Michelon finished third to go through, winning over the Panthers' Nicholas Hartley 16-6, while Bryce Griffin was the champion at 157 pounds, winning the final over Ethan Fordham of Rochester by fall at 1:18.

James Wojciikiewicz won the 165-pound division, defeating Elijah Smith of Glenwood in the final 7-0, Luke McCoy was second at 175, losing in the final to Justin Hay of the Titans 6-2, Kevhan Flanigan was third at 190 pounds, winning his final bout to advance to the sectional, pinning Triad's Bobby Patterson in sudden death overtime. Kale Hawk finished fourth at 215, being eliminated in the third place bout by Cody Moss of Glenwood by fall at 23 seconds, and Jake Herrin was second at 285 pounds, losing the final to Aiden Surratt of Jacksonville 5-1.

For the Bulldogs, their three advancers were Tyson Rakers at 150 pounds, taking the championship over Joe Reif of Jacksonville 11-4, Thomas Mitchell at 175 pounds, finishing third by technical superiority over Joeseph Tappel of Triad 15-0 at 4:04, Ethan Greenwald, who was second at 190 pounds, losing the final to Max Wiezorek of the Titans by fall at 4:17, and Ashton Zobrist, who finished second at 215 pounds, losing to Oliver Cooley of Jacksonville 4-2 in the final.

Will Kelly was the first advancer to the sectional for Triad, finishing second at 106 pounds, losing to Tyler Clarke of Glenwood 6-2, while Seip was second at 113 pounds, Glen Henry came in fourth at 120 pounds, eliminated in the third place bout by Deshawn Armstrong of Jacksonville 13-4, and Crouch winning at 126 pounds.

Brody Smith was second at 132 pounds, losing the final by fall to Bradley Dollus of Glenwood at 1:38, while Ben Baumgartner also came in second, at 138 pounds, losing the final to John Ben Maduena of the Titans by technical superiority, 16-0 at 5:03. Gavin Woolverton finished fourth at 157 pounds, being eliminated in the third place bout by Braxton Warren of Glenwood by fall at 3:56, Tappel was fourth at 175 pounds, Patterson was fourth at 190 pounds, and Landon Busch was also fourth, at 285 pounds, losing in the third place match to Colton Kalka of Taylorville 7-3.

Although Jersey didn't advance its wrestlers to the sectional, Trevor Tucker came in fourth at 144 pounds, being eliminated in the third-place bout by fall to Drake Pfeiffer of Rochester at 5:50, and Hartley also came in fourth at 150 pounds.

In the Marion regional, Lonnez Smith qualified for the sectional with a second-place finish at 144 pounds, losing in the final to Mascoutah's Brock Ross by fall at 1:51, while Pierre Walton took the title at 150 pounds, winning the championship bout over Caden Frey of the Wildcats by fall at 3:34, Corey Robinson was third at 165 pounds, advancing with a 10-9 win over Tyler Messner of the Indians, and Mekhi McDowell won the championship at 285 pounds, taking the title by fall over Zane Willard of Carbondale at 57 seconds.

The individual advancers will compete next weekend at the Mahomet-Seymour sectional, while the Titans go to the Taylorville team sectional on dates and times to be announced. The individual advancers go on to the state finals Feb. 15-17 at State Farm Arena in Champaign-Urbana, while the team state finals are on Feb. 23-24 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

