Civic Memorial gave Massac County a run for its money on Thursday night and set up considerable talk of what a bright future looms ahead for the girls’ basketball team.

Civic Memorial lost the Class 3A Sectional championship to Massac County 36-31 Thursday night at Highland, but the game was tighter than the final margin. The Eagles end the season 26-7; Massac County improves to 21-8 and meets 31-2 Rochester next in Super-Sectional play.

Jonathan Denney said his team was a little unsure with the ball and that Massac County had a good game plan in the physical game. He said his girls never gave up in the game and battled until the end.

“Massac County was just tougher than we were and more in our space,” he said. “They out-scrapped us.”

Civic Memorial’s Allie Troeckler led all scorers with 15 points; nine in the third and fourth quarters. Gracyn McBride had 14 points; Emily Hoard added 13 points.

Kaylee Eaton had six points; Journey Coffman three points; Kaitlyn Kappler, Alaira Tyus and Kalyn Troxell each had two points and Turbyfill one point.

McBride’s two free throws put Massac County on top 34-31 with 48 seconds left. Civic Memorial tried to get a three-pointer off, but wasn’t able to launch one and McBride nailed two more free throws for the final score of 36-31.

The game was tied at 7-7 after the first quarter. CM led 14-13 at the half. Massac County scooted ahead 29-20 at the end of three, but Civic Memorial fought back, closing the gap in the fourth quarter.

Massac County Coach Keith Shelton said he thought one of the keys to the game was how his defense performed.

“I felt we were a little bit of an underdog, we played with a lot of patience,” he said. “Twenty-three (Allie Troeckler) was one of the better players we faced all year.”

Denney said he couldn’t have asked more from his girls this season, winning 26 times.

“Nobody expected us to go this far,” he said. “I am already ready to get after it for next year. We will work on our weaknesses in the off-season.”

