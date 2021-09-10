BETHALTO – Civic Memorial finally got to play their first home game Friday night against the Roxana Shells. The Eagles enjoyed another lopsided victory over the Shells with a final score of 38-0.

Roxana hung in the game as much as they could and enjoyed their fair share of ball possession, but the Civic Memorial’s defense would persevere with a second scoreless game in just three weeks. Anyone who watched Friday’s night game knows how well the Eagles played.

“They did a really good job. You know they are going to be well-coached and well prepared. Their players are physical, and this is the level of football that we need to see more consistently to get to this level,” said Shell's coach, Wade Devries.

The ball may have been in the Shells' hands for long, but the yards gained while in possession were not as long.

“Roxana did a good job of ball control in the first half but we were able to shut them down,” CM head coach Mike Parmentier said.

Civic Memorial’s defense slowly suffocated the offense of Roxana. Drive after drive, the Shells would inch their way down the field until the Eagles finally forced a fourth down and a punt.

Quarterback Bryer Arview had two touchdown passes to Miguel Gonzalez and Luke Parmentier, while Gonzalez ran 28 yards for another score as part of a 60-yard night as CM won over Roxana at Hauser Field.

Arview also added a 13-yard touchdown run and Nick Brousseau also ran seven yards for a touchdown as the Eagles held the Shells to 92 yards total offense. Carson Ryan ran for 36 yards for Roxana, while Evan Wells was held to 39 yards rushing.

Roxana's Devries pointed out the Shells showed a lot of "fight" in the contest.

"They (CM) got up 14-0 quickly, but our kids did not stop," he said. "We were able to move the ball a little bit but were not able to finish. Other than that, our penalties killed us tonight.”

Mounting turnovers on downs would lead to frustration and some personal foul penalties for the Shells before the end of the night.

Friday night’s game saw the Eagles executing a better start; the game plan mentioned at the end of last week’s victory by head coach, Mike Parmentier. According to the head coach, “even though we were not on the road, we talked about getting off the bus. Wood River showed us that we must get off the bus and be ready to play. We are a veteran group, and I thought our seniors did a great job of setting the tone and leading tonight.”

There were no miscommunications or formation struggles in their third game from the purple, white, and gold. Thanks to good execution, Civic Memorial would run off to a quick 14-0 and finish the first half of the game with a score of 21-0. The Eagles would score two more touchdowns from Gonzalez and Paramentier and capitalize on a field goal to finish the game with a score of 35-0. Despite the score, Paramentier says the Shells, “are good, young ball club.”

The Eagles are now 3-0 and coach Paramentier is sure to relish his team’s success. “We haven’t done this since 2015. It feels good. The kids are playing well. Defensively we have been playing very well and executed on offense. We scored on three out of 18 plays in the first half,” Parmentier said.

On top of playing well and winning, the Eagles played their first home game of the season.

“It was great. We have a great student section. Our community and administration support our team well. The kids are backed at all levels," Parmentier said.

While one team celebrates their undefeated start and the other sees their record fall to one-and-two, both teams will spend the week getting better for their games next week.

Catch the Eagles as they take on the Triad High School Knights and according to Roxana’s head coach, a more “focused and disciplined” Shells take on the Columbia High School Eagles next Friday, September 17.

