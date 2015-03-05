CIVIC MEMORIAL 48, HIGHLAND 42: Freshman JaQuan Adams' 17 points helped spark third-seeded Civic Memorial to a 48-42 win over second-seeded Highland in the semifinals of the IHSA Class 3A Jersey Regional Wednesday night.

The Eagles, who went to 18-11 with the win, will take on fourth-seeded Jersey in the final at 7 p.m. Friday, Highland was eliminated with a mark of 14-16.

Civic Memorial coach Doug Carey said the game was good on the way to the next step for his Eagles.

"We are looking forward to the championship game," he said. "We have split two games with them this year. It is always a fun ballgame with Jersey."

Carey said Adams had an exceptional game for a freshman going seven for 12 from the field.

"He wasn't afraid to take the shots," Carey said. "Jakob Lowrance also had an excellent game with 19 points and 12 rebounds. He is averaging a double, double for points and rebounds every game. I thought we played very well in the game."

CM broke open a tight game with a 7-0 run in the third period that proved to be the difference, but the Bulldogs kept things close until the finish.

Jakob Lowrance was the leading scorer for the Eagles with 19 points; Austin Elledge had 16 points to lead the Bulldogs.

Carey said he thought the Jersey Regional was up for grabs from the beginning.

"Any one of the five seeds could have won the regional," he said. "If we are going to win on Friday night, we have to keep control of the ball and keep them off the boards."

