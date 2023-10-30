Roxana in Class 1A and Civic Memorial in Class 2A advanced to the state meet as teams, but no local individuals went through to state in the IHSA boys cross country sectionals, held on Saturday morning.

Here are the Class 1A and Class 2A results of the meets:

CLASS 2A AT JACKSONVILLE COMMUNITY PARK

Drew Twyman of Triad qualified at an individual, while Highland's Christian Knobeloch and Dallas Mancinas went through as individuals, with CM going through as a team in Class 2A.

Normal University won the team title with a total of 70 points, with Marion coming in second at 76 points, the Eagles came in third at 152 points, Mt. Zion was fourth with 156 points, Mt. Vernon finished fifth at 162 points, Taylorville came in sixth at 185 points and Mascoutah claimed the seventh and final team spot with 203 points. Triad came in eighth with 231 points, while Highland finished 13th with 289 points. East St. Louis also had a runner in the race, but not enough for a team score.

Dylon Nalley of Marion was the individual champion at 13:37.1, with Mt. Zion's Julian Baker was second at 14:26.2. third place went to Caleb Mathias of Champaign Central at 14:31.9, in fourth place was Owen Morgan of Taylorville at 14:33.4 and Mekye Lomax of Marion rounded out the top five at 14:35.3.

Max Weber led the Eagles with a time of 14:46.6, while D, J. Dutton came in at 15:07.8, Justice Eldridge was in at 15:09.1, Landon Kearby's time was 15:31.3, Jacob Cranford was home at 15:37.0, Lucas Naugle was in at 15:37.8 and Tulio Zampieri had a time of 16:09.6.

Twyman finished seventh in the race at 14:44.0 to qualify for state. while Andrew Pace came in at 15:10.6, Sam Kuckuck had a time of 15:47.5, Dalton Mersinger was clocked in 15:50.9, Jacob Metcalf's time was 15:53.9, Gavin Woolverton was in at 16:23.7 and Gray Lipe was home at 16:27.1

Knobeloch's qualifying time for the Bulldogs was 14:54.6, while Mancinas advanced to state with a time of 15:08.8. Donnie Miller had a time of 15:51.9, Adin Roach's time was 16:08.1, Walker Nehrt was in at 16:50.9, Liam Priest was in at 17:51.9 and Sam Huelskamp had a time of 17:52.4.

The only individual in the race, Darius Ivy of East St. Louis, had a time of 15:35.2, but failed to qualify for the state meet. CLASS 1A AT BENTON COMMUNITY PARK

Host Benton won the team championship, while the Shells placed fifth to qualify for the state meet next Saturday at Detweiler Park in Peoria.

The Rangers won the meet with 22 points, while Pinckneyville was second with 66 points, third place went to Belleville Althoff Catholic with 165 points, in fourth place was Murphysboro at 172 points, the Shells came in fifth with 173 points and DuQuoin claimed the sixth and final team spot with 184 points. Father McGivney Catholic was eighth with 217 points and Metro-East Lutheran came in 11th at 326 points. Maryville Christian, Piasa Southwestern, Staunton, Valmeyer and East Alton-Wood River also had runners who competed in the race, but not enough to record a team score.

Gavin Genisio of Benton won the race with a time of 14:03.8, with Issac Teel of Pinckneyville was second at 14:17.3, the Rangers' Gabriel McLean was third at 14:33.4, fourth place went to Cayton Cratch of Steeleville at 14:59.1 and rounding out the top five was Benton's Cole Buchanan at 15:08.6.

The Shells were led by Hunter Pence, who came in at 16:12.3, with Wyatt Doyle right behind at 16:13.2, Noah Smith was home at 17:09.2, Anthony Hardin had a time of 17:13.7, Noah Crump was in at 17:15.7, Erick Scroggins had a time of 17:56.0 and Talon Blas came in at 17:57.0.

Liam Schmidt led the Griffins with a time of 16:47.8, while Connor Schmidt came in at 16:57.3, Liam Boeving's time was 17:08.1, Levi Huber had a time of 17:21.6, Aiden Schmidt came in at 17:26.6, Gus Range had a time of 18:23.4 and Jackson Ehrman had a time of 20:42,9,

Lucas Abbott led the Knights with a time of 16:41.4, followed by Adam Broekemeier was in at 17:22.3, Jack Shank came in at 18:10.5, Dean Hemmer was in at 18:27.8, Lucas Getta's time was 20:02.8, Jayden Glasper was in at 21:00.7 and C.J. Hayes had a time of 23:16.3.

Among the individual runners, Noah Jacob of the Lions had a time of 17:20.1, Bram Beuttel of the Piasa Birds came in at 17:23.6, Rhyse Rucker of the Bulldogs had a time of 17:24.4 and Peyton Luketich was in at 17:25.7, Oscar Hoerr of the Pirates was home at 16:36.2 and Isaiah Simpson-Kolmer of the Oilers came home at 17:22.6. None were able to qualify for the state meet.

