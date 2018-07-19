EDWARDSVILLE – It was the second week of seven-on-seven passing scrimmages at Edwardsville High School Monday evening for the Civic Memorial Eagles, and if the results are any indication, the Eagles are ready to move forward as their preparations for the 2018 campaign continue.

"I thought we improved a lot,’ said CM coach Mike Parmentier. “Our defense was a lot better tonight than it was last week. I thought our kids struggled a little bit last week, a little bit of confusion. I thought we kind of cleaned that up, and I thought we played very well defensively all night. And then the offense, I thought, clicked pretty well. I thought Noah Turbyfill threw the ball real well. We had some guys drop balls, but at least they’re getting open. If we can catch them during the season, we’ll be alright. But overall, pretty happy.”

The Eagles came out flat in the opening week of the scrimmages, but Parmentier felt that came out much better against their three opponents for the evening, Highland, Madison and Gateway STEM.

“Like I said, these guys, last week, we came out a little flat,” Parmentier said. “Tonight, we came out with a little bit of attitude, and again, played very fast football teams in Highland, Madison and Gateway (STEM).”

Parmentier and his players are getting excited about next month’s season opener and will continue the preparations with much enthusiasm.

“Yeah, I’m real happy,” Parmentier said. “So everything kind of progressing to hopefully where we want it to be, and the kids, they’re getting excited, and I’m getting excited. So we’re getting close.”

And the Eagles’ season opener will be on Friday, August 24 at home against Marquette Catholic. Parmentier is looking forward to the 2018 curtain raiser.

“Yeah, it’ll be here before we know it, and we’ve got a tough Marquette team that’s coming off a real good year,” Parmentier said. “I know they graduated a lot of kids, but their coach (Darrell Angleton) does a great job over there, and he’ll have those kids ready to play.”

The Eagles continue to enjoy a very good summer season, and hope to have more players come out to the team before formal preseason workouts begin.“We’re having a good summer, and just want to continue that,” Parmentier said. “Hopefully, we’ll keep our attendance up, and continue to have kids coming out, and playing and learning. So, they’re doing a real good job.”

