CM Center August Frankford Stands Out, Is A Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Male Athlete Of Month
BETHALTO - Junior August Frankford is a valuable component of the Civic Memorial boys basketball squad and is often in double figures scoring and close to that range each game in rebounding.
Frankford is a post player for the Eagles and a Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Male Athlete Of The Month.
Frankford's head boys coach Lee Green said August received a lot of experience last year on varsity and had a great summer for his club.
"He put on about 45 pounds of muscle and is much bigger and stronger this year," Coach Green said. "He put a lot of time in the weight room."
Frankford is also a pitcher, outfielder, and infielder, for the Eagles' baseball squad in the spring. He had a .302 batting average last baseball season.
"August is playing well for us this season," Coach Green said.
Again, congrats to August Frankford on his recognition as a Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Male Athlete of the Month.
