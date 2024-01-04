BETHALTO - Junior August Frankford is a valuable component of the Civic Memorial boys basketball squad and is often in double figures scoring and close to that range each game in rebounding.

Frankford is a post player for the Eagles and a Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Male Athlete Of The Month.

Frankford's head boys coach Lee Green said August received a lot of experience last year on varsity and had a great summer for his club.

"He put on about 45 pounds of muscle and is much bigger and stronger this year," Coach Green said. "He put a lot of time in the weight room."

Frankford is also a pitcher, outfielder, and infielder, for the Eagles' baseball squad in the spring. He had a .302 batting average last baseball season.

"August is playing well for us this season," Coach Green said.

Again, congrats to August Frankford on his recognition as a Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Male Athlete of the Month.

