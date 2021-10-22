CM Captures Eagles Fall Classic Crown, All-Tourney Selections Also Released
BETHALTO - Civic Memorial captured the Eagles Fall Classic Varsity Volleyball Tournament last weekend.
CM defeated Roxana in the championship 25-19, 25-22. The Eagles' team members are above.
Civic Memorial improves its record to 26-6-1, breaking a CM school record for most volleyball wins in a season (set in 1988...23-4).
CM Head Girls Volleyball Coach Kristie Ochs said that Roxana is always a tough opponent and she was pleased for her girls to walk away with the Fall Classic Volleyball Tourney title.
"Roxana is scrappy and hard-working," Ochs said. "But the Eagles were singularly focused and our offense was explosive and defense was balanced. These girls execute the fundamentals with consistency and that's how they win. "
Finish Places
Civic Memorial
Roxana
Carlinville
Carrollton
Alton
Metro East Lutheran
Litchfield
Brussels
All-Tournament Team Selections:
Litchfield: Blair Johnson
Carlinville: Jill Stayton
Brussels: Delani Klaas
Metro East Lutheran: Vivienne Runnals
Carrollton: Lauren Flowers
Alton: Reese Plont & Renee Raglin
Roxana: Kaylyn Dixon & CJ Ross
Civic Memorial: Maddie Brueckner, Lauren Dunlap & Ella Middleton
