BETHALTO - Civic Memorial captured the Eagles Fall Classic Varsity Volleyball Tournament last weekend.

CM defeated Roxana in the championship 25-19, 25-22. The Eagles' team members are above.

Civic Memorial improves its record to 26-6-1, breaking a CM school record for most volleyball wins in a season (set in 1988...23-4).

CM Head Girls Volleyball Coach Kristie Ochs said that Roxana is always a tough opponent and she was pleased for her girls to walk away with the Fall Classic Volleyball Tourney title.

"Roxana is scrappy and hard-working," Ochs said. "But the Eagles were singularly focused and our offense was explosive and defense was balanced. These girls execute the fundamentals with consistency and that's how they win. "

Finish Places

Civic Memorial

Roxana

Carlinville

Carrollton

Alton

Metro East Lutheran

Litchfield

Brussels

All-Tournament Team Selections:

Litchfield: Blair Johnson

Carlinville: Jill Stayton

Brussels: Delani Klaas

Metro East Lutheran: Vivienne Runnals

Carrollton: Lauren Flowers

Alton: Reese Plont & Renee Raglin

Roxana: Kaylyn Dixon & CJ Ross

Civic Memorial: Maddie Brueckner, Lauren Dunlap & Ella Middleton

