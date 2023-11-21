ROXANA - Civic Memorial's boys basketball team fell behind early, trailing 15-4 at the end of the first quarter, but roared back in the second half, outscoring Carbondale in the final quarter 22-16, but fell short as the Terriers won 48-45. It was both teams' opening game at the Roxana Hoopsgiving Classic on Monday night at Roxana High.

CM trailed Carbondale 23-10 at halftime. The Eagles then started their rally in the third, cutting the lead to 32-23 after three quarters and outscored the Terriers in the final period 22-16, pulling twice to within three, but Carbondale was able to hold off CM to take their first win of the tournament and the season.

Adam Ogden led CM with 20 points and had a great game, Civic Memorial head coach Lee Green said.

August Frankford had 12 points for CM and Jack Piening had eight points with a couple of key three-pointers.

Green said his team got off to a slow start, but he was proud of how they came back.

“Carbondale came out pressing and our kids were super excited and turned it over some,” he said. “We were down 9-0 then settled down and it was 23-10 Carbondale at halftime. Once we settled down, the momentum changed and it was 38-36 Carbondale with 1:33 left and a guy charged us I thought. That play changed the momentum in their favor. I feel the new foul rule is going to make it hard to come back with a minute or two left.”

Green says he was impressed with how his team battled throughout and looks for a good season with his group which is primarily sophomores and juniors, so the future looks bright for CM.

The Terriers start 1-0, while the Eagles are 0-1 and meet up with Piasa Southwestern in the Piasa Birds' season opener at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The tournament continues through Saturday, after which CM plays at Jersey on Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m., then has their home opener on Dec. 4 against Gillespie, which tips off at 7:30 p.m.

