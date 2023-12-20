BETHALTO - Civic Memorial's boys basketball team continues to show improvement and stayed with Highland in the first half of Tuesday's rival game at Civic Memorial High School. Highland led at the half 26-23, but accelerated the lead in the second half, winning the matchup 50-39.

Adam Ogden paced CM with 13 points, and Charlie Kilpatrick added eight points. DJ Dutton and August Frankfort added five points apiece.

Junior Grant Fleming had 16 points to lead Highland, while Carter Holthaus had 10 and Jake Ottensmeier had nine points.

CM Coach Lee Green said the Eagles were right with Highland at the half but then were beaten by a score of 14-1 in the third quarter.

"Highland turned up the heat defensively and we didn't handle it very well," he said.

