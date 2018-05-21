Clyde & Nancy Stewart celebrated their Golden anniversary on May 18.

Married on May 18, 1968, they now have three children: Ryan (Michelle) Stweard, Carrie Stewart, and Jodie Stewart.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

They also have four grandchildren: Abbie Hernandez, Ayden, Alex, and Kylie Stewart.

More like this:

Today - Great Rivers Choral Society to Offer "Hope is Born: A Celtic Christmas" Free Concert

Nov 9, 2023 - Terry Alesandrini

Oct 23, 2023 - Clarence (Bud) L. Gissler

Sep 19, 2023 - Metro East Holistic Wellness Fair Brings Alternative Health Options to Edwardsville

Aug 30, 2023 - Stolen Vehicle, DUI Charges Filed In Jersey County

 