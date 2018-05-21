Clyde & Nancy Stewart celebrate 50th Wedding Anniversary
May 21, 2018 4:15 PM
Clyde & Nancy Stewart celebrated their Golden anniversary on May 18.
Married on May 18, 1968, they now have three children: Ryan (Michelle) Stweard, Carrie Stewart, and Jodie Stewart.
They also have four grandchildren: Abbie Hernandez, Ayden, Alex, and Kylie Stewart.
