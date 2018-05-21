Clyde & Nancy Stewart celebrate 50th Wedding Anniversary Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Clyde & Nancy Stewart celebrated their Golden anniversary on May 18. Married on May 18, 1968, they now have three children: Ryan (Michelle) Stweard, Carrie Stewart, and Jodie Stewart. Article continues after sponsor message They also have four grandchildren: Abbie Hernandez, Ayden, Alex, and Kylie Stewart. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip