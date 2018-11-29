EAST ALTON - Big changes are continuing at Eastgate Plaza with the announcement of a Club Fitness being added to the list of new businesses coming to the updated shopping center.

Todd Kennedy, the owner of the property, said the 28,000-square foot fitness center will be offering much more than other locations in the area such as 24-hour service, smoothie bar, cycling center, childcare center and will be a solid anchor for foot traffic.

“They’re incredible,” Kennedy said. “They’ll have employees as opposed to key card access. So it’ll be a full 24-hour service. It’s going to be great for a lot of people.

Kennedy said he’s incredibly appreciative of local businesses such as Blue Ice Creamery and Elite Hockey trusting in his vision with the center and opening up shop.

“It’s taking a little longer than I had hoped but it’s a big project,” Kennedy said. “By this time next hopefully we’ll have the whole plaza full. This little center is incredible, it has just been neglected for so many years, with the things that are happening I really think this could be what it was years ago. “

As the center gets updated and remodeled so are the existing business such as Dollar General and Julia’s, with Dollar General moving a spot over fresh feel.

“We’re going to be doing a whole new facelift on Julia’s Banquet center also,” Kennedy said. “It’ll be a little modern contemporary as opposed to what it is now. “

“We’ve got a big vision and it’s all moving in the right direction,” he added.

