GLEN CARBON - A preliminary site plan for a new Club Car Wash to be built in Orchard Town Center was approved by the Glen Carbon Village Board of Trustees on Tuesday. The 5,300 square-foot facility will operate as a self-serve, drive-thru tunnel car wash serving a peak estimate of 70 cars per hour during the week.

Joseph Howley, an engineer with Civil Engineering Design Consultants (CEDC), spoke at the meeting on behalf of Club Car Wash. He said the car wash is entirely self-service and will see even more cars on the weekends.

“[It’s] called a ‘self-service’ tunnel, you actually drive in, you stay in your car and it just pulls you through there,” Howley said. “We’re looking at peak estimates of about 70 cars per hour during the week - there’s a higher estimate on the weekends, of course. The car wash panel itself has a capacity of about 100 cars an hour.”

He credited the current plan for having “lots of stacking area” to move as many cars through as efficiently and quickly as possible, adding that “the last thing the developer wants is to have cars turn away or not turn in because the line goes out too far.”

Club Car Wash will be located near Olive Garden, just west of Orchard Town Center Drive, the entrance road from Governor’s Parkway. Plans have changed slightly - the site was originally set to be occupied by a Tidal Wave Express Car Wash, but Howley said those plans changed during development. The current site’s driveway will also be moved slightly to the west, but he assured there will still be plenty of space for traffic in and out.

The site plan calls for a one-lane entrance which expands to three lanes to form a stacked queue before cars proceed single-file through the one-lane car wash tunnel. Also included in the plan are 25 extra-wide parking spaces with vacuums and four spaces without vacuums, including one handicapped parking space.

