On October 4, 2013 Cloud 9 Vapor Lounge, a premier electronic cigarette retailer, opened in Alton at 223 E. Center Drive. Tom and Amy Williams of Godfrey, opened Cloud 9 in an effort to help the community to quit smoking. Each employee at Cloud 9 has successfully given up smoking using electronic cigarettes and will use their experience to personalize a solution that will fit your needs. Cloud 9 offers a broad selection of starter kits, tanks, batteries, and mods, has a six person E-Juice tasting bar with more than 40 flavors and offers free Wi-Fi, complementary coffee and tea. Check out Cloud 9 Vapor Lounge and see how safe, satisfying and effective the new electronic cigarettes can be.