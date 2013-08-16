Closure of the 700 Block of State Street Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The City of Alton Public Works Department will close State Street to traffic between Beacon Street and Prospect Street on Monday, August 19, 2013 at 7:00am to facilitate sewer repairs in the 700 block of State Street. This closure is expected to last until 4pm on Friday, August 23, 2013. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip