ALTON - Alton Mayor David Goins is “elated” to hear that the Golden Corral will reopen in about a month.

Employees were visible at the location this week, along with service personnel. This Golden Corral closed in July 2022 and has not reopened since that time.

“I always felt in my heart of hearts that when they closed in July 2022 it wasn’t the end,” Goins said. “This is really exciting news. It was one of Alton’s most popular restaurants and has really been missed.”

The business is located at 350 Homer Adams Parkway in Alton.

Golden Corral is most known for its endless buffet.

