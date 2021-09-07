TRENTON– The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that it has begun construction of a research & certification track along US 50 near Trenton. The purpose of this track is to certify, validate, and calibrate the Department and contractor equipment which will aid in the construction of smoother, safer, and structurally sound roads. This work is expected to be completed by Spring 2022.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

Article continues after sponsor message

The contractor on this project is Baxmeyer Construction, Inc. of Waterloo, IL.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

More like this:

Related Video: