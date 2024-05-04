CLINTON COUNTY - The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that repairs on the structure carrying Illinois 127 over the Norfolk Southern Railroad just north of Illinois 161 in Clinton County will require lane closures starting, weather permitting, 7 a.m. Monday, May 6. Temporary signals will maintain traffic for the duration of the project, which is expected to be completed by early July.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.