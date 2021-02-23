ALTON – Clinical Radiologists, based in Springfield, Ill., is now providing radiology services at Alton Memorial Hospital.

The physicians and employees of Clinical Radiologists are committed to providing consistent, superior service that meets or exceeds its customers’ expectations. To achieve this goal, the organization promotes teamwork, continuous learning, and ongoing quality improvement.

“The Clinical Radiology group has been an outstanding addition to the Alton Memorial team, bringing added expertise in interventional radiology, allowing patients in the River Bend to receive care close to home,” said Brad Goacher, Chief Operating Officer for AMH.

The main members of the CR team who work at AMH include Dr. Joshua Rieke, Dr. Andrew Barina, Dr. Michael Friedman, Dr. Michael Lin, Dr. Robert Schuh, Dr. Parvish Shah and Dr. Matthew Donaldson.

CR maintains a team of skilled radiologists with many years of experience working with physicians across multiple disciplines. The team delivers quality interpretations for referring physicians and their patients. CR has general diagnostic as well as fellowship-trained physicians, specializing in all areas of radiology, including-- CT; MRI; Ultrasound; Nuclear Medicine; Interventional Radiology; Neuro-interventional Radiology; Pediatric Radiology; Neuroradiology; Musculoskeletal; Cross-Sectional Imaging; and Breast Imaging.

CR has been on the cutting edge of both diagnostic imaging and interventional procedures. It was the first group in Illinois to provide in-house coverage 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Members of CR participate in research activities, including multiple nationwide trials. In addition, CR physicians provide faculty for the diagnostic radiology residency program at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine.

