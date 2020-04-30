EDWARDSVILLE - Cleveland-Heath restaurant, a popular eatery located at 106 North Main Street in downtown Edwardsville, announced that they would be reopening for curbside service starting next Monday, May 4.

In an announcement made on their Facebook page, the restaurant's hours will be 11 a.m-8 p.m. daily, and will offer a limited menu of family style meals that will change daily. Patrons may call ahead with their orders, and the parking lot at the restaurant's back door will be open for pick up.

Cleveland-Heath's regular menu features homemade chips and salsa, grass-fed burgers on a potato bun with cheese and lettuce, Italian beef, local chicken, hand cut steaks and pork chops, shepherd's pie, and homemade mac and cheese, among other items normally available.

Among its many accolades, the restaurant's chef was a semifinalist in 2015 and 2016 in the Great Lakes region for the James Beard Foundation's best chef award, named for the late chef, author and television personality, and has also gained favorable reviews and mentions from Sauce magazine, St. Louis magazine, the Riverfront Times, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, and The Best of Southwest Illinois in 2018. Cleveland-Heath has also won two awards from Sauce, a favorite restaurant in 2015, and a Best of Brunch award.

Cleveland-Heath is also know for being supplied by local farmers and growers, including Goshen Coffee in Edwardsville, Rensing's Pork and Beef in New Douglas, D&M Farms in Breese, and Rustic Roots chicken and eggs in Brighton.

The restaurant has been closed since March 21 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and will post the daily take-out menu on its Facebook page.

For further information, or to place advance orders, please call the restaurant at (618) 307-4830, or E-mail the restaurant at cleveland.heath106@outlook.com.

