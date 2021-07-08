ST. LOUIS - Today, St. Louis clergy leaders will visit City Hall to urge President Lewis Reed to pass an American Rescue Plan direct relief package that includes $5 million in targeted financial assistance for St. Louis working families. The President cut the direct financial assistance plan from his proposal at the Board of Aldermen.

Clergy will deliver a letter from top religious, labor and community leaders from across St. Louis to urge the passage of Mayor Jones’ proposal, including the targeted relief portion, and speak to press emphasizing how one-time $500 payments would help thousands of St. Louis residents recover from the COVID-19 crisis. The list of eligibility requirements, developed in partnership with the St. Louis Treasurer, for the $5 million direct financial assistance is attached.

Article continues after sponsor message

WHO: St. Louis religious, labor and community leaders

WHAT: Clergy, labor and community leaders urge Board of Aldermen President to pass Mayor Jones’ direct relief package, including $5 million in direct financial assistance

WHEN: 11:00am, Thursday, July 8, 2021

WHERE: St. Louis City Hall, 1200 Market Street, Tucker Street entrance

More like this: