EDWARDSVILLE - A new Edwardsville ice cream spot has arrived just in time for summer. Clementine’s Naughty and Nice Creamery celebrated its opening on Friday, June 9, with fresh flavors and a packed house.



The Creamery, located at 6185 Bennett Drive in Edwardsville, is the newest addition to the Bennett Drive area, which will be welcoming many new restaurants and businesses in the coming months.



This is the first Clementine’s Creamery to open in Illinois. The creamery has seven locations in the Greater St. Louis Area, where it has already built a reputation for boozy treats and unique flavors.



Retail Director JulieClaire Lane explained that Edwardsville was chosen in part because it’s a college town. She said the city’s sense of community also influenced Clementine’s decision.



“If you go into each one of our shops, even though you’ll see a lot of the same things…we look like the communities we’re in,” Lane said. “Edwardsville looks like Edwardsville.”



Article continues after sponsor message

Clementine’s offers over 40 flavors, 16 of which are vegan. The company also sells alcohol-infused ice creams, known as their “naughty” flavors. The exact flavor offerings might vary between locations.



The Edwardsville branch is currently not offering alcohol-infused ice cream because they don’t yet have a liquor license. The Edwardsville City Council was set to consider Clementine’s liquor license request during their meeting on June 7, but Edwardsville Mayor Art Risavy removed this item from the consent agenda. Lane said that Clementine’s is waiting for approval from the state of Illinois.



Clementine’s has plenty of “nice” flavors to offer in the meantime, including honey lavender and triple berry crumpet.



Clementine’s Creamery CEO Tamara Keefe recalls how her family used a hand-crank ice cream maker to make ice cream on Sunday afternoons when she was a child. In a nod of recognition to those roots, Clementine’s is a microcreamery, which means the all-natural ice cream is hand-churned in small batches instead of mass-produced with industrial machines. The ice cream also contains 16–18% butterfat; most store-bought ice cream contains only 10%.



The company aims to operate as ethically as possible, hence the “nice” in the name. Clementine’s has a zero-waste policy and uses natural ingredients. The milk for the ice cream comes from local cows, who listen to classical music while they’re milked.

Learn more about Clementine’s Creamery, including new flavors and other branches, at their website or Facebook page.

More like this: