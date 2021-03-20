EAST ALTON - Six days after the smokestacks came down at the old Dynegy Midwest Generation plant on Illinois Route 143 in East Alton the work to clean up the area is moving along.

When traveling down Illinois Route 143 between Alton and Wood River the area looks different with the big power plant building and smokestacks gone.

The stacks came down this past Sunday and East Alton Fire Chief Tim Quigley said the three towers went down with no problem. He said the towers were demolished and fell perfectly.

Now they can work on the cleanup of the area," he said. "It was neat to see, especially the concrete one. It took time for it to fall and kept your eyes on it. Basically, this is the first step in the right direction to get the property cleaned up and get some business in there. It will be incredible to see what is not there when we drive by starting Sunday afternoon."

The building came down on Monday, Feb. 1. The building demolition process took about 10 seconds; it was a quick drop.

Liability Partners in St. Louis purchased the site on Illinois Route 143 in September 2019 after Dynegy Midwest Generation closed the plant in May 2016. Liability Partners is removing the remnants of the plant so that the area can eventually be developed. Considerable remediation will be done after the remains of the plant are completely removed.

