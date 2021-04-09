GODFREY - Jim Claywell and his partner, Terri Schneider, have a long history together in the financial industry. The two are members of the Claywell Asset Management team and have a lot to be excited about with a move and expansion to a new address at 5213 Mae Drive, Suite A, in Godfrey.

"We realized last January we were needing more space," Claywell said. "We are a growing firm and we want the added space to enhance the client experience."

Claywell, the business owner, purchased the new site. Claywell continued: "I guess it is a blessing and a testament to our process we have developed and refined as financial advisors. There aren't a lot of advisors who are independent in the marketplace, but we are very grateful we can provide a panoramic view of all things financial."

Schneider said the best decision of her career was to work with Jim at Claywell Asset Management.

"We definitely make a really great team," she said. "We take a team approach with our clients. We have a good balance between us. The move to the new space will be larger and we will be able to take care of more clients. We just hired another new employee. We are growing and expanding and definitely excited about being in our own location."

Claywell and Schneider together have over five decades of experience in the financial services industry and offers extensive experience in comprehensive financial planning service. Claywell and Schneider’s expertise includes: retirement and education planning, strategic asset allocation and insurance, and works with clients to develop customized strategies that will best suit customer's needs and goals.

Claywell was a financial advisor and founder at Alton Securities Group. He spent 11 years at Edward Jones, and in 2016, joined Raymond James and established Claywell Asset Management.

Jim is very active in the Riverbend area and has been heavily involved with the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club, East End Improvement Association and the Riverbend Growth Association. He also was the girls high school tennis coach for 16 years at Marquette Catholic High School.

Article continues after sponsor message

Schneider was a Trust Specialist at The Bank of Edwardsville, and moved on to Edward Jones for five years before joining Claywell in March of 2016 to help establish Claywell Asset Management.

Terri is active in the area volunteering her time. She was previously the President of the Southwestern High School Sports Boosters Club, and currently Assistant coach for the Southwestern High School and Alton Wood River Sportsmen’s Club youth Trap teams.

"We definitely put our clients first," Schneider said. "Jim Claywell has taught me a lot. It is the best company or person I have ever worked for in my career. I think the key to our success is we all work as a really great team and we emphasize on our client service.

"I am very excited we can expand our client experience with added space. We talk to our clients on a very regular basis and always try to emphasize client service."

For more information contact the Claywell office at (618) 433-8881.

The Claywell Facebook page is:

https://www.facebook.com/ClaywellAssetManagement/

The website is:

https://www.raymondjames.com/claywellassetmanagement

More like this:

Related Video: