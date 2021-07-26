EDWARDSVILLE - Brandon Battle, the Edwardsville High School state champion in the 100, 200, and 400 meters will leave a lasting impact on the track and field team that will be felt for years to come.

Some 40-yard sprint times at the 2021 Tiger Speed Camp released by EHS head boys track and field coach Chad Lakatos shows the future looks very bright for Edwardsville.

Chad’s son, Clayton Lakatos recorded a blistering time of 4.54 for 40 yards in the Tiger Sprint Camp. Clayton, 14, will be an incoming EHS freshman and will also be on the Tigers’ football team, his dad said.

Keyon Stemmons, 13, an incoming Liberty Middle School eighth-grader, sprinted a 4.69 40-yard dash.

Gabrielle Thompson, 13, posted a 5.14 best in the 40-yard dash, and Chad’s other son, Cruz, had a time of 5.24, at age 11. Liv Warner, 13, posted a time of 5.51 and Anthony Leeds, 12, had a time of 5.73.

Coach Lakatos said he is excited about what he sees at the Speed Camp.

“The times are hand-held, but the top times are still quality times,” the coach said. “I think what Brandon did will have a big impact on the incoming kids next year and in the future. Clayton has been coming to the speed camps since he was young. He has always looked up to Brandon and he is excited to finally get an opportunity to run for the Edwardsville High School program.”

