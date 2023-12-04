GODFREY - Claudia Espinoza and her staff are individuals who love their work and epitomize what it takes to be successful with customer service. The popular Happy Hour Barber Shop is marking its fifth anniversary.

Claudia has a vivacious personality and she has hired a group of other staff members with the same approach to the hair business, always putting the customer first.

The barber shop owner and their staff attempt to make it a "Happy Hour" for customers who visit their business.

"We have free arcade games and also have a special first haircut for children," she said. "We also provide complimentary beer, water, and coffee and make it an easy wait for people.

"Everybody gets an amazing haircut."

The business is described as "a barber shop with a full-service and traditional style. We offer a comfortable atmosphere."

On Dec. 2, 2023, Claudia wrote: "Thank you to all our loyal customers, we truly appreciate you! Because of you we will continue to keep our doors open and be here for you to make you look your best for many, many years to come."

Presently, the Happy Hour Barber Shop has four hair stylists including Claudia, Krystal, Danielle, Leshele and Chris.

The hair stylists are full of positivity and energy, Claudia said.

Claudia said she always dreamed of having her own hair business and said she is "a big-time go-getter."

"I have extreme passion for the job," she added. "We have grown tremendously. We started with two chairs and we have been growing and growing. We had to shut down during COVID and once we returned we had a great response. It went crazy when we went back and it has been what I would describe as 'magical.'"

The business is located at 4619 N. Alby St. in Godfrey. The phone number is (618) 363-4866.

