ST. LOUIS – Classic 107.3, “The Voice for the Arts in St. Louis,” announced today the upcoming premiere of a new episode in its series for school-aged children called “Musical Ancestries.”™ The new episode explores the music, instruments, dance, festivals and cultural traditions of Thailand. Designed to teach children about world music and diverse cultures, the “Musical Ancestries” program ismade possible by a PNC Foundation grant through the PNC Arts Alive initiative.

“The ‘Musical Ancestries’ program continues to leverage the power of music to broaden cultural horizons for St. Louis children and their families,” said Michael Scully, PNC regional president for St. Louis. “As an avid supporter of the arts and multicultural communities, PNC is happy to help make this program possible.”

The new episode, “Thailand,” debuts at 10 a.m., May 22, following “Classics 4 Kids,” the station’s weekly show that introduces children to great works of classical music. The episode airs again at 7:00 p.m., May 23, and 2:00 p.m., May 26.

“Creating this show for children would not be possible without the generous support of the PNC Foundation,” said Classic 107.3 CEO and General Manager John Nasukaluk Clare. “In these odd, pandemic times, having more content like ‘Musical Ancestries’ for students, as well as enthusiasts, is crucial. We are very excited about this upcoming episode, which will allow listeners to experience the music and rich culture of Thailand.”

In addition to the three (3) radio broadcasts, teachers, students and families can delve deeper and engage through educational resources on Classic 107.3’s website. A user-friendly Prezi program incorporates visual images, maps, audio and video clips, and hands-on activities. Students can follow along with the broadcasts as they use the online materials, or access the “Musical Ancestries™” information anytime online.

Teachers and parents alike have expressed great enthusiasm for recent ‘Musical Ancestries’ programs. "Oh my! I love this series,” said Suzanne Palmer, Normandy Schools Collaborative music teacher. “The length of the program is great for student/child listening, in my opinion. I listened to your West African episode first. It was wonderful and engaging! It gives teachers a chance to enhance their lessons and tie them to the ‘Musical Ancestries’ presentations.”

Following the Thailand episode will be “Musical Ancestries: Bosnia” in June. Rich in music and culture, the Bosnian community in St. Louis is the largest in the United States.

For more information and previous episodes, visit https://classic1073.org/musical-ancestries/.

