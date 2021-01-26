ST. LOUIS – Classic 107.3, “The Voice for the Arts in St. Louis,” announced today the upcoming premiere of a new episode in its series for school-aged children called “Musical Ancestries.”™ The new episode will explore the music, instruments, dance, pow wows, and cultural traditions of Native Americans. Designed to teach children about world music, the “Musical Ancestries” program ismade possible by a PNC Foundation grant through the PNC Arts Alive initiative.

“The ‘Musical Ancestries’ program draws upon the power of music to foster awareness and appreciation for the history and heritage of various cultures,” said Michael Scully, PNC regional president for St. Louis. “PNC is proud to support this program, which continues to educate and inspire children and their families, while celebrating the beautiful diversity of our world.”

The new episode, “Native America,” debuts at 10 a.m. Feb. 20, following “Classics 4 Kids,” the station’s weekly show that introduces children to great works of classical music. The episode will air again at 7:00 p.m. Feb. 21, and 2:00 p.m. Feb. 24.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are grateful to the PNC Foundation for its support, which enables us to continue creating and sharing important cultural resources with children,” said Classic 107.3 CEO and General Manager John Nasukaluk Clare. “We’re pleased with the response to our ‘Musical Ancestries’ program and excited about this upcoming episode, which will allow listeners to experience the music and culture of Native America.”

In addition to the initial and subsequent radio broadcasts Feb. 20-21 and 24, students and families will be able to access educational information on Classic 107.3’s website through a Prezi presentation that incorporates visual images, maps, audio clips, videos, and hands-on activities in a user-friendly and engaging way. Students can follow along with the broadcasts as they use the online materials, or access the “Musical Ancestries”™ information at any time. For more information, visit https://classic1073.org/musical-ancestries/.

This episode marks the second “Musical Ancestries”™ episode of the 2020-2021 school year. Two additional episodes are in development, featuring the music of Thailand and Bosnia, respectively.

More like this: