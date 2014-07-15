ALTON, ILLINOIS – Would you like to finish your degree, but you have a full-time job or a family to take care of? No problem! At Kingsway University and Theological Seminary, you can learn at your own pace and get your degree at a fraction of the cost as at most universities. Earn your Associate, Bachelor, Master, or Doctorate degree while taking a full-time course load on a part-time schedule. If you’re not interested in getting your degree, you can take a class to gain knowledge and experience!

Kingsway University has been operating since 2000, training hundreds of students, and our professors have over 130 years combined experience. Kingsway University and Theological Seminary is a ministry of Enjoy Church, located in Alton and Collinsville, Illinois.

Classes are now forming for the Fall 2014 semester; new student orientation is Monday, August 11th. Get course details and apply for classes online at www.kingswayuniversitystlouis.com.

About Enjoychurch.tv

Enjoychurch.tv exists to lead people to experience and enjoy a God-first life. God has uniquely wired Enjoychurch.tv to live out the great commission (Matthew 28:18-20) by embracing three principles that govern the decisions we make as a church; Enjoychurch.tv is a God-First church that embodies an accepting atmospherewith relevant environments. Visit www.enjoychurch.tv for more information.

