NORMAL, Ill. - It couldn't have been much closer for the Edwardsville Tigers.

After tying Lincoln-Way Central with a team score of 336 for the third and final team qualification spot, the Tigers ended up on the outside looking in after a fifth-score tiebreaker.

Edwardsville missed out by one stroke in Monday's IHSA Class 2A Normal (Community West) Sectional held at Ironwood Golf Course.

While they would have loved to qualify the whole team, the Tigers will still be represented.

Rachel Johnson carded a three-over-par 75 to secure a third-place medal individually and earn her spot in this weekend's state tournament.

Normal University (320) and Lincoln-Way West (327) earned the top two qualifying spots with Lincoln-Way Central just barely beating out Edwardsville for the final spot.

The Tigers' next-best golfer on Monday was Emerson Gusewelle who shot an 83.

The Triad Knights were at Monday's sectional as a team as well, finishing middle of the pack at seventh with a combined score of 360.

Emma Hill, who shot a four-over-par 79, had a top-10 finish to qualify her for the state tournament as an individual for the Knights.

The cut line was set at 82, which forced a playoff.

Collinsville's Kiley Belobraydic won that two-hole playoff to earn the final individual spot over Triad's Makenna Jensen.

Alton's Addison Kenney qualified for the sectional individually but came up with an 83, one stroke short of the cut to head to state.

The Class 2A state tournament will be held at Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsyth, Ill. on Oct. 6-7.

