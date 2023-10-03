WOOD RIVER - The Father McGivney girls golf team continues to break boundaries this season.

After a combined score of 356 in the Roxana Sectional held at Belk Park Golf Course on Monday, the Griffins finished in the third and final team qualifying spot for the IHSA Class 1A state tournament. They are the first team to do so in school history.

Once again led by Sarah Hyten who carded a two-under-par 70, the Griffins will be taking the whole team to state this weekend at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur, Ill. It is a two-day tournament on Oct. 6-7.

Her score secured her second place in the individual tournament. Only Sacred Heart-Griffin's Izzy Hassebrock shot better with a three-under-par 69.

SHG won the 12-team affair with an impressive score of 307. Nashville was second, in at 346.

Breese Mater Dei and Breese Central both just missed the cut with scores of 363 and 364, respectively.

Article continues after sponsor message

Other scorers for the Griffins were Riana Thakker (92), Kendall Riechmann (95), Riley Ramsey (99), Avery Grenzebach (100), and Paige Stoelzle (106).

The only other area golfer in 1A that qualified was Metro-East Lutheran's Ally Suhre. She qualified as an individual after shooting an even-par 72 round. That score earned her a third-place medal.

The cut to qualify as an individual was 83.

Roxana's Reagan Lynn and Marquette Catholic's Reese Livingstone were in the same group together, but both of their seasons ended in the sectional. Lynn shot an 89 while Livingstone shot a 93.

More like this:

Related Video: