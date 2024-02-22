ALTON - Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said the Clark Bridge has reopened after a St. Charles County Police standoff with a suspect ended late Thursday morning, Feb. 22, 2024.

The police chief recommended that people avoid the area if possible until normal traffic conditions resume.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Police blocked the Clark Bridge entry point during the St. Charles Police investigation that occurred Thursday near the West Alton, Mo. The suspect was shot and died in the incident. St. Charles Police had not announced whether or not the person shot himself or was shot by police.

The St. Charles Police investigation into the case continues.

More like this: