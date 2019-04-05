ALTON - Alton Police apprehended a person after an alert from the Clark Bridge License Plate Recognition (LPR) System, Alton Police said Thursday afternoon.

LPR Systems are a surveillance method that uses optical character recognition on video images to read license plates on vehicles.

The Alton Police received an alert about a vehicle and person wanted and the vehicle was later located at Alton Square Mall. A person and the vehicle were taken into custody without incident at the mall, Alton Police reported.

Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said officers are able to enter plate numbers into the system for alerts when that vehicle crosses the bridge. Some cases involve alleged shoplifters fleeing from the Alton Square Mall after Simmons said they shoplifted.

"When it returned across the bridge, it alerted us and the vehicle and driver is now listed as wanted," he said. "We guessed the guy would go back to the mall, so we arrested him on a warrant prior to him doing evil again in Alton. Also, APD worked with the Hull Group last month, and we installed numerous high-quality cameras at the mall and in the area. They are all online."

Cory Davenport also contributed to this story.

