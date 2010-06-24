Clark Bridge Closure for Fireworks Presentation
June 24, 2010 – Due to the fireworks display, the Clark Bridge at Alton will close at approximately 9:15 P.M. on Friday, July 2nd. The fireworks will start at approximately 9:20 P.M. and should last approximately 20-25 minutes.
The Clark Bridge will be closed during the fireworks display. The Clark Bridge will reopen immediately after the fireworks grand finale at approximately 9:50 P.M.
If you are planning to use the Clark Bridge during this time, please adjust your travel plans accordingly.
