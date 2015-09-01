WENTZVILLE – Claria, a commercial restoration and cleaning company, is proud to announce their recent partnership with Command-Solutions, LLC, a local business and leading provider of crisis management planning and training for businesses in the St. Louis and St. Charles area.

As part of Claria’s Priority Response Emergency Program (PREP), Command-Solutions will provide expert emergency and disaster planning and training services for businesses and organizations of all types and sizes.

“Providing our PREP clients with the best resources to help them prepare ahead of time for disaster is very important to us,” said Jennifer Donley, Director of Marketing & Administration for Claria. “That’s why we’ve partnered with Command-Solutions to help our clients continue their disaster recovery and business continuity planning in addition to what we offer. We’re excited to be partnering with Command-Solutions.”

The team at Command-Solutions is also looking forward to working side-by-side with Claria.

“Command-Solutions is proud to work alongside the Claria Disaster Restoration Team,” said KJ Spurlock, Vice President of Command-Solutions. “Our organization, which is comprised of retired and current professional fire chiefs with over 30 years of experience each, stands ready to build upon the steps that you have already taken with Claria to ensure a complete recovery when your business is impacted by an emergency or disaster. This is done by providing an all-hazard threat analysis, incident action plans, employee training programs including management and leadership during crisis training, and the required drills and exercises according to OSHA, FEMA, and U.S. Department of Homeland Security standards.”

Command-Solutions aims to keep employees safe and help businesses survive in the event of a disaster, interruption, emergency, or crisis.

Claria is a commercial restoration and cleaning company that works with building owners and property managers in building pre-disaster plans free of charge. These plans help companies recover quickly in the event of a small emergency, large disaster, or other business-interrupting crisis.

Claria was founded in 2006 and started out providing janitorial and cleaning services to commercial buildings. The company discovered that when disasters or emergencies struck, clients often did not have a plan in place and were not aware of whom to call. Claria is now dedicated to commercial restoration and recovery in the hopes that businesses will lessen the damage to their buildings and be able to continue business with less downtime from the smallest emergency to the biggest disaster.

For more information about Command-Solutions, please visit www.command-solutions.com or call (314) 803-7418 and mention Claria to schedule a free 30-minute consultation.

For more information about Claria, please call (636) 887-0260 or visit www.clariaclean.com.

