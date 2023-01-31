GLEN CARBON - Senior Claire Stanhaus has emerged as a leader of the Father McGivney Griffins girls' basketball team this season at her point guard position.

Stanhaus is a Byron, Carlson, Petri, and Kalp LLC Female Athlete of the Month for McGivney.

Claire had breakout games against Maryville Christian with 12 points on Dec. 15, 2022, 10 points against Metro East Lutheran on Jan. 12, and nine points on Dec. 27, 2022, against Elkville Elverado. She had nine assists in the MELHS game, seven against Staunton on Dec. 30, 2022, and six against Greenville on Nov. 15, 2022. She had four steals against Christ Our Rock on Dec. 1, 2022.

The senior is also a soccer standout.

"Claire is a leader of our team as a point guard," said McGivney had girls coach Jeff Oller.

"She is leading the team in assists with 53 on the season and also has 31 steals," the coach added. "She does a lot of things that may go unnoticed that help the team be successful."

