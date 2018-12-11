EDWARDSVILLE - Don’t miss this holiday special! All December long, CJD E-Cycling will be accepting CRT (tube), Plasma, Projection, and Console televisions for a reduced fee. Take $5 off normal fees until Jan 1st. *Note $5 minimum fee.

Just a friendly reminder, in addition to outdated televisions, and holiday lights, CJD also accepts anything metal and anything with a cord. For a full list of items accepted, visit us at www.cjdecycling.com

Electronic Recycling Made Easy!

CRT, projection, console, and plasma TVs are accepted for a minimal fee of $5-$30. (Take advantage of this winter special by taking $5 off pricing until Jan 1st with $5 minimum). Other fees will result from recycled CRT computer monitors that are not accompanied by a tower, ranging from $5-$10.

Here at CJD, we believe in electronic recycling made easy. CJD is a family owned, full service computer and electronics recycler serving the Metro East / St. Louis area. CJD E-Cycling follows all State of Illinois laws and regulations and is an EPA approved collector. We have collection centers open year-round with convenient hours in both Edwardsville and East Alton. For more information, please visit www.cjdecycling.com, or call 618-659-9006.

