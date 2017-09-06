HIGHLAND - Calling all surrounding businesses, schools, and residents: looking for ways to improve your health? Achieve better health, decrease stress, and gain improved sleep by decluttering your home.

CJD E-cycling is having an electronic recycling drive this Saturday, September 9, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Highland. The drive will be open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 12866 Troxler Ave.

CJD will take: CRT, Projection, Console TV's, and CRT computer monitors for a fee depending on size ($5 - $25) with a voucher program. Other items accepted include PC towers, cable boxes, cell phones, wireless modems, servers, audio & video equipment, lawn mowers, holiday lights, home electronics, telecommunications, LED/LCD flat screen TVs and monitors, phones, printers, video game consoles, washers, dryers, microwaves, blowdryers, and other electronics.

Collection centers are also open year round with convenient hours in both Edwardsville and East Alton.