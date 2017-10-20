BETHALTO, IL - Calling all surrounding residents, schools, businesses and municipalities!

Are you looking to recycle old electronics? Join CJD E-Cycling as we team up with 1st Mid America Credit Union to host an upcoming E-Waste Drive.

Drop off your electronics from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct 21st at 731 E Bethalto Dr., Bethalto, IL 62010.

Bring us your servers, switches, PC towers, printers, rechargeable batteries and other technical equipment. CRT, Console, Projection & Plasma TVs and CRT computer monitors will be accepted with a minimal charge.

Please note that CRT, Projection, Plasma, & Console televisions will be accepted with a minimal charge between $5 and $30 based on size; computer monitors with no tower will be accepted with a minimal charge of $5-$10.

Recycle anything with a cord & anything metal! Other electronics include (but are not limited to):

landline phones, cable boxes, cell phones, wireless modems, servers, audio and video equipment, holiday lights, home electronics, printers, and additional telecommunication items.

We have collection centers open year round with convenient hours in both Edwardsville and East Alton to meet your recycling needs.

For more information, please contact CJD E-Cycling at 618-659-9006 or info@cjdecycling.com. Visit our website at www.cjdecycling.com for a full list of services and drop-off locations.

