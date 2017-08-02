CJD E-cycling to hold electronic recycling event on August 5
ALTON - Calling all Businesses & Residents: GOT OLD ELECTRONICS? BRING THEM TO CJD! An E-Waste Drive will be held Saturday, August 5 from11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the CJD E-Store, 513 E. St. Louis Ave, East Alton, IL 62024.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
CJD E-Cycling is one of few businesses in the area that will take: Old CRT, Projection, Console TV’s, & CRT computer monitors for a fee depending on size ($5-$25) as well as other electronics off your hands
In addition to TV’s, other items accepted include:
Anything metal, such as:
Anything with a cord, like:
Collection centers are open year-round with convenient hours in both Edwardsville & East Alton to meet your recycling needs
For more information, please contact us
618-659-9006
www.cjdecycling.com
More like this: