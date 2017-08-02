ALTON - Calling all Businesses & Residents: GOT OLD ELECTRONICS? BRING THEM TO CJD! An E-Waste Drive will be held Saturday, August 5 from11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the CJD E-Store, 513 E. St. Louis Ave, East Alton, IL 62024.

CJD E-Cycling is one of few businesses in the area that will take: Old CRT, Projection, Console TV’s, & CRT computer monitors for a fee depending on size ($5-$25) as well as other electronics off your hands

In addition to TV’s, other items accepted include:

Anything metal, such as:

  • PC towers
  • Cable boxes
  • Cell phones
  • Wireless modems
  • Servers, audio & video equipment
  • Holiday lights
  • Home electronics
  • Telecommunications

Anything with a cord, like:

  • LED/LCD flat screen TVs and monitors
  • Phones
  • Printers
  • Video game consoles
  • Other electronics

Collection centers are open year-round with convenient hours in both Edwardsville & East Alton to meet your recycling needs

For more information, please contact us

618-659-9006
www.cjdecycling.com

