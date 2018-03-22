EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville-based electronic recycling facility, CJD E-Cycling, will be holding their big “Spring E-Cycling” event this Saturday, March 24, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This recycling event will take place at the Edwardsville location, 5257 N. State Rt. 157.

CJD E-Cycling accepts anything with a cord, such as LED/LCD flat screen televisions and monitors, printers, video game consoles, and computer monitors. It also will accept anything containing metal, such as PC towers, cable boxes, cell phones, wireless modems, holiday lights, servers, audio/video equipment, and home electronics.

If looking for a safe and legal way to dispose of your old TVs, CJD E-Cycling will accept old CRT, projection, plasma, and console TVs for a $5-$30 fee, based on size. Computer monitors that are turned in without a tower will be accepted at a minimal charge of $5-$10.

CJD E-cycling is a family owned, full service computer and electronics recycler serving the Metro East / St. Louis area. CJD E-Cycling follows all State of Illinois laws and regulations and is an EPA approved collector. It has collection centers open year round with convenient hours in both Edwardsville and East Alton. For more information, please visit www.cjdecycling.com, or call 618-659-9006.

