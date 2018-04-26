SWANSEA – CJD E-Cycling is pairing with the FLL Gamma Rays Robotics Team for their Electronic Recycling Drive on Saturday, May 5th, Bring your old, unused electronics to 2801 North Illinois Street in Swansea from 9 a.m. to noon. CJD E-Cycling will accept almost anything with a cord and anything metal (ferrous or non-ferrous).

This is an easy, convenient way to safely dispose of electronic items previously collecting dust and taking up space. Commonly received items include flat-screen TVs, laptops, cell phones, audio/video equipment, video game consoles, and household electronics. CJD E-Cycling also accepts CRT, projection, plasma, and console TVs for a fee of $5-30, depending on the size.

CJD E-Cycling is a family owned, full service computer and electronics recycler serving the Metro East / St. Louis area. CJD E-Cycling follows all State of Illinois laws and regulations and is an EPA approved collector. It has collection centers open year-round with convenient hours in both Edwardsville and East Alton. For more information, please visit www.cjdecycling.com, or call 618-659-9006.

