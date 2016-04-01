EDWARDSVILLE, IL - - Area residents, school, businesses and municipalities  looking to recycle old electronics can do so at an upcoming E-Waste Drive facilitated by CJD E-cycling.

EVENT:  St. Johns United Methodist Church E-Waste Drive, April 2; 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 7372 Marine Rd, Edwardsville, IL 62025

Items accepted include anything with a cord, anything metal such as computer towers, servers, cell phones, printers, video game consoles, telecommunications,  cable receivers, home electronics, holiday lights, CDs/DVDs, audio and video equipment,  rechargeable batteries, LED/LCD TVs and monitors.  CRT, console, projection and plasma televisions and computer monitors (with no tower) will be accepted with a minimal charge.

For more information, please contact CJD E-Cycling at 618-659-9006 or cjd.eycling@gmail.com or visit us at  www.cjdecycling.com for a full list of services and drop off locations. 

 Drop off locations:       CJD E-Cycling, 5257 N. St. Rt. 157, Edwardsville, IL 62025

M-F 9 am – 4:30 pm

CJD E-Store, 513 E. St. Louis Ave., East Alton, IL 62024  - (618-251-8086 ) Tuesday – Saturday 10 – 6 pm

