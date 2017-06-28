ALTON - Calling all residents and businesses, are you looking to get rid of old electronics? Well, we are here to help!

CJD E-Cycling is one of the few businesses in the area that will take old CRT, projection, & console TV’s for a fee, & other electronics off your hands.

Join us for our upcoming E-Waste Drive at our E-Store!

CJD E-Waste Drive

Sat, July 1st: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

CJD E-Store

513 E. St. Louis Ave

East Alton, IL 62024

In addition to TVs, other items accepted include:

Anything metal, such as: PC towers, cable boxes, cell phones, wireless modems, servers, audio & video equipment, holiday lights, home electronics, telecommunications.

Anything with a cord, like: LED/LCD flat screen TVs and monitors, CRT, Projection, and Plasma TVs, phones, printers, video game consoles, & computer monitors (with no tower).*

*Televisions and computer monitors (with no tower) will be accepted with a minimal charge $5-$25 based on size.

We have collection centers open year round with convenient hours in both Edwardsville & East Alton to meet your recycling needs.

For more information, please contact us

618-659-9006

www.cjdecycling.com

