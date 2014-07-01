Sunny skies and friendly smiles welcomed the accounting firm C.J. Schlosser & Company, L.L.C. to the Edwardsville community last week. The Edwardsville Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the newest CJS office in the Edwardsville Professional Park at the corner of Route 157 and Center Grove Road. Partner Terry Dooling cited SIUE and the growing business community in this part of the Metro East as solid reasons for expanding into Edwardsville. “Many of our own accountants are SIUE alumni, and this side of Madison County is seeing business and residential growth… it just makes sense to be here,” Terry Dooling said right before Jim Triebes cut the ribbon. Friends, family, clients and business associates enjoyed visiting with CJS partners and staff at an open house following the ribbon cutting.

Since 1937, C.J. Schlosser & Company, L.L.C. has been serving clients throughout St. Louis and the Metro East. CJS is a great fit for businesses and individuals looking for accounting, audit, financial planning and tax services. Along with these traditional services, CJS also specializes in long-term healthcare consulting and compliance and forensic accounting services.

CJS also has offices in Alton, IL and St. Charles, MO. For more information, visit www.cjsco.com.

