Since 1937, C.J. Schlosser & Company, L.L.C. has been serving clients throughout St. Louis and the Metro East. With their newest expansion into Edwardsville, CJS hopes to be more accessible and convenient to businesses and individuals in southern Madison and St. Clair counties. "We've always had clients from this area," Partner Terry Dooling said, "And with all the new development in the area it just makes sense for us to be a part of this growing community." CJS has expanded into what was formerly the A.I.M.S. Accounting office in the Edwardsville Professional Park at the corner of Route 157 and Center Grove Road.

As a mid-sized accounting firm, CJS is a great fit for businesses and individuals looking for accounting, audit, income tax preparation, bookkeeping services, payroll services, and financial planning. Along with these traditional services, CJS also specializes in long-term healthcare consulting and compliance and forensic accounting services. "I look forward to growing CJS from our Edwardsville office with the same combination of quality and experience that our clients have come to expect. We offer personal service to all of our clients, whether small businesses, larger businesses or individuals," Partner Cindy Tefteller explained.

CJS also has offices in Alton, IL and St. Charles, MO. For more information, visit www.cjsco.com.

