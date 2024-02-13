BETHALTO - Mason Walker stays busy. The well-rounded Civic Memorial senior knows all about dedication and hard work from his time as a student athlete.

For his accomplishments, Mason Walker is a DD Homes Network Student of the Month for Civic Memorial High School.

Walker has participated on Civic Memorial’s wrestling team since he was a freshman. He turns heads as a three-sport athlete, with impressive tenures on the cross country and track teams as well. This work requires discipline and responsibility, especially as Walker balances his classes with his athletics.

But the balancing act isn’t too difficult for the rockstar student, who is also a member of the Riverbend CEO program. This program encourages students to conceptualize and develop their own business plans. Students take an extra early morning class and complete a lot of work outside the classroom so they are ready to present their ideas by the end of the year.

The CEO program is great preparation for Walker, who has big plans after he graduates in May. He clearly has a bright future ahead, with lots of opportunities as he continues to succeed in high school.

“I plan to go to college for a degree in business,” he said.

He is prepared to finish his time at Civic Memorial on a high note. In the meantime, Walker also attends Fellowship of Christian Athletes meetings, and he spends a lot of his free time practicing for his sports. But he also enjoys golfing and fishing, which he does as often as possible when he’s not studying, practicing, or completing projects for the CEO program.

Congratulations to Mason for this recognition by Civic Memorial High School and the DD Homes Network!

